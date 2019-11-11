Mercury transit: Rare sight of planet passing the sun

Monday, November 11, 2019

NBC 26 at 4/News 12 First at 5 o'clock

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A rare sight earlier today, Mercury traveled in between the Sun and the Earth leading to a remarkable view!

Dr. Gary Senn the Director of the Ruth Science Education Center at USC-Aiken says, "If we look through with a safe telescope you can see the planet Mercury in front of the sun it appears as a small perfectly round dot."

This event is quite rare and only happens about once every ten years.

Dr. Senn also says, "A transition of Mercury occurs less often than a solar eclipses do, a solar eclipse we can have them regularly, if you can travel around the planet you can find one every year or two and on a transit of Mercury about once per decade. so the last one was just a few years go but the next one won't be until 2032."

But what's the difference between a solar eclipse and a transit?

Other than looking at the Moon instead of Mercury the biggest difference is distance. During a solar eclipse the Moon is about 240,000 miles away and casts a shadow onto Earth. This is what most of the US saw back in 2017.



But today Mercury was about 200 times farther away than the Moon, nearly 48 million miles and too far to produce a shadow.



Seventh-grader Ben Briley says, "It was really cool to see it because it was so tiny compared to the sun and [that there are] some great telescopes to see it from."

Just remember to stay safe when viewing the sun. Never look at the sun with just your eyes and always use a solar filter. If you missed the transit you can see a time-lapse of the full event by clicking here.