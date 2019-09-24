Trampoline park, rooftop bar and restaurant among several new attractions coming to the CSRA.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- On Tuesday, Augusta-Richmond County Commission approved the alcohol and arcade licenses for Dave and Buster's.

They're just one of many new restaurants and businesses on the way to the CSRA.

Ground has also been broken at the future location of Top Golf, right down the road from where Dave and Buster's will be.

Just a few miles down the street off Bobby Jones Parkway, a trampoline park is set to open too.

"I like seeing new places, especially places that i can go to and have fun," said 15-year-old Samantha Macias.

Similar to the trampoline park on Augusta West Parkway, Urban Air is set to open in the spring of 2020 in the Augusta Exchange shopping center.

The Wrights say their grand children are excited.

"They'll try to con us into coming over here believe me,” said Vernon and Pamela Wright.

Michelle and Corey Huffman are glad to see more family friendly attractions coming to town.

"Especially entertaining our older son and this little guy at the same time and i know our older son, he had a blast at the Dave and Buster's, so he'll love to hear that when we tell him this afternoon," said Michelle and Corey Huffman.

But Corey says he's most excited for Topgolf.

"I'm thrilled! I've been waiting for something like top golf to come around here especially with all the masters and stuff like that. I'm surprised it hasn't happened sooner," Huffman said.

As for downtown, Wright said there used to be lots to do on Broad Street, but now there are very few attractions.

They’re hoping these boarded up buildings soon transform.

"We need a club here that's what we seriously need there's no clubs for us people of age," Vernon and Pamela Wright said.

It may not be a club, but there is a plan in motion to open up a rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking the Miller Theatre.

"It would be so nice to have a date night and have something to do as adults. A kid free date night, that's the best thing," said Michelle and Corey Huffman.

The rooftop bar and restaurant hopes to open up before Masters, along with Topgolf and the trampoline park.

There's no set date yet for Dave and Buster's, but they have broken ground.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.