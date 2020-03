Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's a train coming to Augusta in time for the Masters.

That's because Grammy award-winning rock band Train is coming to Augusta to perform at Rock Fore Dough!

The lineup was announced Tuesday morning on Kicks 99.

Other bands announced for the concert include Scotty McCreery and Jordan Davis.

