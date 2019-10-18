Train derailment in Millen early Friday

Friday, Oct. 16, 2019

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Jenkins County Sheriff's Office confirms a train has derailed in Millen.

It happened early Friday morning.

According to the county transportation website, the railroad in Millen is run by Norfolk Southern, and Millen is the switching station for the Norfolk Southern Railway from Atlanta to Savannah, to Augusta, and beyond.

We're told no one was injured as a result of the derailment, and no gas or chemicals are leaking.

It's unclear how many cars were off the track, but one side of Highway 17 (old Highway 80) is shut down.

