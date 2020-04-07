Body discovered after trailer erupts in flame in Aiken County

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

COUCHTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are investigating after human remains were found inside a trailer that burned in Couchton.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters from Couchton and six other agencies joined Aiken County sheriff’s deputies in responding to a report of a residential fire 33 Alicia Drive.

They found a trailer fire fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside.

Sheriff’s Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded and are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

