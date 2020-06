Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency crews responded this morning to a crash that closed the Interstate 320 off-ramp at westbound Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but it did close the ramp.

The crash was reported around 8:40 a.m.

