Tractor-trailer flips on Windsor Spring Road, blocking traffic

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

An 18-wheeler flipped on Windsor Spring Road at I-520. It is carrying a load of gravel.

Windsor Spring Road is closed south of the I-520 interchange, and northbound Windsor Spring Road has been re-routed onto Rushing Road to Peach Orchard Road.

Southbound is being re-routed onto Peach Orchard via the onramp for I-20.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.