Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A lane is blocked on I-20 after a tractor-trailer crashed into a ditch.

The crash happened on I-20 westbound near the I-520 Bobby Jones Expressway exit.

The left exit lane is blocked as crews remove the truck, but the main lanes and the right exit lane remain open.

We have a crew on the scene.

