Friday, October 18, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kamala Harris is coming to Aiken County for a town hall on October 19.

Kamala will take questions from the audience and speak directly to why she's the best candidate.

Doors open at 4:15 pm and the program starts at 4:45 pm at Aiken High School.