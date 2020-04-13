Tornado devastation: local communities focus on rebuilding

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The devastation that families across the area woke up to this morning. Houses completely destroyed, insulation all over the ground and pieces of roofs are flung across the street.

The storms that swept through the CSRA left many communities in a state of disbelief.

Looking at all of this damage, Timmy Barr can only say 'thank God'.

"Just thank God she wasn't here," Barr said.

She, as in his 91-year-old mother. She just moved out a week ago.

And thank God she did -- because her bed was next to a wall that's no longer there.

Barr could not believe the amount of destruction last night's storms caused. He remembers the sounds, the wind and the rain crashing against the walls of the house.

"A big rushing sound and then after, I don't know, a minute or two, it was gone," Barr said. "The side of the house is off, and inside is just turned upside down."

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado ripped through Livingston -- killing 2 people and injuring 7 others.

And that damage from the storm system stretched far and wide across the state.

"It's devastating," Lesley McCollem, said. The storm caused a tree to fall on her home. "This is the first home we purchased together."

Devastation during a global pandemic. While people are asked to ​quarantine inside their homes, many families here are left packing up their belongings and figuring out what's next.

"What are we going to do now and where are we going to go," McCollem said.

And another family in Johnston is left wondering the same thing.

"A big bang. And that was pretty much it. The whole house shook and then I didn't know what to do," Tricia Derrick said.

Derrick was inside her home when winds sent a tree flying into her roof. Her 10-year-old daughter -- thankfully-- was staying at her grandparent's house.

This is the new reality for many families. Just when the state was peaking in the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to stay inside -- a storm rips through, taking away that option for them.

But without hesitation-- the community stepped in to help.

"We can't lose our humanity and our care for others," Derrick said.

While rebuilding may feel impossible, today reminded many, why humanity is so special. Because one positive outcome of the pandemic and the storms is that people are able to come together to help others.

