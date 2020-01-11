Tornado watch issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina

Saturday, January 11, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
According to the National Weather Service the watch is in effect until 12 a.m. for the following counties in Georgia:
BALDWIN BLECKLEY CLARKE
COLUMBIA DODGE ELBERT
EMANUEL FRANKLIN GLASCOCK
GREENE HABERSHAM HANCOCK
HART JEFFERSON JOHNSON
LAURENS LINCOLN MADISON
MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY MORGAN
OCONEE OGLETHORPE PULASKI
PUTNAM RABUN RICHMOND
STEPHENS TALIAFERRO TELFAIR
TOOMBS TREUTLEN TWIGGS
WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER
WILCOX WILKES WILKINSON
In South Carolina, the watch is for the following counties: ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LAURENS MCCORMICK OCONEE PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION
A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadic development in the area.
Stay tuned with News 12 and NBC 26 for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.