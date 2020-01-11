Tornado watch issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina

Saturday, January 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

According to the National Weather Service the watch is in effect until 12 a.m. for the following counties in Georgia:

BALDWIN BLECKLEY CLARKE

COLUMBIA DODGE ELBERT

EMANUEL FRANKLIN GLASCOCK

GREENE HABERSHAM HANCOCK

HART JEFFERSON JOHNSON

LAURENS LINCOLN MADISON

MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY MORGAN

OCONEE OGLETHORPE PULASKI

PUTNAM RABUN RICHMOND

STEPHENS TALIAFERRO TELFAIR

TOOMBS TREUTLEN TWIGGS

WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER

WILCOX WILKES WILKINSON

In South Carolina, the watch is for the following counties: ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LAURENS MCCORMICK OCONEE PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadic development in the area.

