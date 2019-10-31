WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings issued for parts of the CSRA

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A tornado warning has been issued for parts of the CSRA until 5:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning is issued for parts of Columbia County, Richmond County, Edgefield County, Aiken County, and McCormick County.

At 4:42 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Evans, moving northeast at 35 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for the area until 9 p.m.

More on this story as it develops.

