Topgolf officials show off renderings Wednesday as opening day nears

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Get ready, Augusta. We're getting closer and closer to the opening of Topgolf.

Topgolf officials, including company COO Craig Kessler, will be at the construction site at Riverwatch to show off plans and renderings of the final product.

Excitement has been building for the opening of the golf and entertainment complex since it was announced last year.

The venue is expected to be open before the week of the Masters in April.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.