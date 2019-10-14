Tony Winner Audra McDonald pays homage to Jessye Norman

Sunday, October 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Miller Theater for the Audra McDonald Benefit Concert with the Jessye Norman School of the Arts on Sunday.

It hasn't been the easiest weekend for the Norman family.

"Obviously bittersweet because this weekend was also her homecoming weekend," said James Norman, Jessye's brother. "When we planned the fundraiser and the street naming, it was not assumed that she wouldn't be here."

The evening started with a tribute by students from the Jessye Norman School. One of those students was Sol Tucker, a sophomore at the Academy of Richmond. He said it was an honor to pay tribute to a local legend.

"It got really emotional while I was up there," he said. "Being able to go to a school in honor of her and being able to show my talent in honor of her is just amazing to me."

After the students, 6-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald performed a set of songs from different musicals. McDonald said Norman paved the way for people like her.

"She was not of this world," she said. "I think she was given to us for a little bit and then taken back. When she opened her mouth and sang you believed in God and angels and heaven and everything else."

McDonald said Norman's legacy lives on through the children she impacted.

"She's inspiring generations, future generations, to dream as big as she did and live worthy, full, educated, brilliant lives," she said.

It was an evening filled with love for someone who gave so much of it.

