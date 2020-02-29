Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Billionaire Tom Steyer did not get the result he was hoping for in the South Carolina Democratic primary, pushing him to drop out of the race after a poor showing.

Steyer took third in South Carolina with 12% of the vote behind Biden and Sanders.

Steyer entered the race in 2019, proving to be a thorn in the side for President Donald J. Trump by spending millions of his own money to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump himself once called Steyer a “major loser.”

Still, Steyer spent large portions of his time crisscrossing the Palmetto State throughout primary and spent millions of dollars on digital, print, and television advertisements hoping to move the needle.

Steyer even highlighted an endorsement from the woman who helped create President Barack Obama’s “fired up, ready to go” chant that helped propel him to victory in the 2008 presidential election.

Steyer also had a viral moment during one of the debates where he talked up his friendship with Denmark water activist Deanna Miller-Berry, who has been working to draw attention to water issues in the small South Carolina town.

"So I'm friends with a woman from Denmark, South Carolina named Deanna Miller-Berry," Steyer said, "who's fighting for clean water and environmental justice in her community. She's a different gender, she's a different race, she's from a different part of the country, but she reminds me of my parents in terms of her courage and optimism and her honor."

Steyer has not said if he’ll issue an endorsement in the campaign.

