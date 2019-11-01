Toddler wins Halloween with Popeyes chicken sandwich costume

Friday, November 1, 2019

Jacksonville, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Florida mother dressed up her 2-year-old son as the sold out Popeyes chicken sandwich.

Nidra Cummigs says it took a month to make 2-year-old Nathan's chicken sandwich costume. She even paired it with her own costume as Ms. Annie, the Popeyes' spokesperson.

Cummings is a travel nurse in Las Vegas on assignment right now.

Cummings says this is the first year she made her son's costume herself. The picture has received more than 2,000 likes on Instagram.

She says Nathan hasn't tried the Popeyes fried chicken sandwich yet, but she did before it sold out. He'll get a chance soon, though. The sandwich is returning to stores on November 3.

