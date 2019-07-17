Toddler found safe after wandering away from daycare

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A two-year-old wandered away from a daycare and a complete stranger found him in the street. Thankfully, through the power of social media, the child was quickly reunited with his mom.

It could have been so much worse.

Achilles’ mom is not happy. The 2-year-old had to walk along a very busy road in the dark by himself. His mom says he's lucky he wasn't hit by a car.

Two-year-old Achilles is all smiles today.

A much different picture than the one posted to Facebook last night after deputies believe he wandered away from his daycare.

“I just went into panic mode, because that's never happened,” said Kiara Lambert, Achilles’ mother.

Achilles' mother Kiara Lambert says she was taking night classes at Aiken Tech. When she went to pick up her son from A Child's Dream Daycare, she couldn’t believe what she heard.

“She was like, "oh, I didn't know your son was here today." and I was like, red flag, what do you mean you don't know my son was here today,” said Lambert.

A man named Travis Howard found Achilles a block away on Cherry Road.

“He was right there on the highway. He could have gotten hit by a car seriously. I almost hit him,” said Howard.

Howard didn't just put the message on Facebook, he called deputies, too. Thanks to him, Achilles and his mom were quickly reunited.

“I'm very much grateful for him. Very much,” said Lambert.

News 12 did some digging. According to the Secretary of State's website, A Child's Dream Daycare hasn't held a business license since 2017.

As for "Bright From The Start," the agency inspected safety and quality of care just this past March and found A Child's Dream Daycare in good standing.

“We'll be finding him another babysitter. As we speak, that's what I'm doing,” said Lambert.

The daycare said no comment about what happened last night. In an interesting twist, the man who found the toddler says this is the second time he's found a lost child wandering the streets. Thankfully, it had a happy ending both times.

