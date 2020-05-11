Today is the voter registration deadline in Georgia

Monday, May 11, 2020

Georgians have until the end of today to register to vote in the June 9 primary elections.

Potential voters can register online, including anyone who has moved, is new to the state or has recently turned 18.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person or request to vote by mail. More than 1 million Georgia voters have requested mail-in ballots.

In Richmond County, you can register at the board of elections office on Telfair Street in Augusta or online.

If you want to vote absentee, you have until 7 p.m. on the day of the election to return your ballot.

Absentee ballot drop boxes will be set up around Augusta.

One is already open outside the main entrance of the municipal building.

Officials say other locations will be released closer to the election date.

We'll pass those along as we get them.

Among races on the ballot that day will be primary elections for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state House and Senate. Some local races are also on the ballot.

