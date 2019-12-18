Tire flew off truck, fatally hit Georgia woman walking dog

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

MACON, Ga. (AP) -- A motorist has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash after a tire flew off his pickup truck and fatally struck a woman out walking her dog.

Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston said 22-year-old Kimberly Touchton was found face down off a road in Macon on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff's office says investigators found suspect Brian Seth Carmichael's abandoned pickup down the road with a wheel missing and determined it flew off the vehicle and struck Touchton's head.

Investigators think Carmichael then called someone to help him escape. He surrendered on Monday.

