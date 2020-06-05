Tips for Georgians: are you ready for hurricane season?

Friday, June 5, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The third named storm of the current hurricane season is expected to move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend and could bring heavy rain, wind and rip currents to areas in Georgia.

The American Red Cross has tips to help you prepare for storms this season on top of staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flooding - What to do:

- If you are in the path of heavy rain, be prepared to evacuate. Leave the area if local officials tell you to do so. Don’t return home until officials say it is safe.

- Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

- Be prepared to evacuate quickly if directed and know your routes and destinations.

- Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Evacuate if directed. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

- Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage.

- Avoid already flooded areas and areas that are subject to sudden flooding such as dips, low spots, canyons, washes etc. Stay away from rivers, streams, creeks and storm drains.

- Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or water covered roads.

- If caught in a flash flood, try to get to higher ground and stay there. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

- Turn around and find another route if you come upon floodwater, rapidly rising water or barricades.

- Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water. It may be contaminated with sewage.

Remember to plan ahead for:

- Transportation routes and cars

- Make sure friends and relatives are alright. Confirm plans to stay with then if you can!

- Plan for our pets! Keep a phone list of pet-friendly hotels/motels and animal shelters that are along your evacuation routes

It may be helpful to build an evactuation/disaster/stay-at-home kit. The Red Cross has guidance for those kits here:

Red Cross: Build A Kit

If someone needs to find a shelter they can visit redcross.org/shelter.

