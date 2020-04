Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are out looking for a body after receiving a tip.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, investigators received information about a possible deceased person near Nixon Road.

As a result, deputies are now combing the area.

The sheriff's office stressed that an investigation is still in its early stages.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.