Tiny Soldiers, Big Message: Local office uses toy soldiers to bring troops to mind

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

These toy soldiers at Walker Chiropractic deliver a big message. (Source: WRDW)

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local business is taking extra steps all year round to remind us how precious our freedom is, and to pray for the soldiers who fight for it.

Checking out at Walker Chiropractic, you'll find more than just lollipops and stickers to take with you. They also have toy soldiers, and the reason may surprise you.

"What the little sign says is to take a little soldier home and to keep them in your eyes, so you can pray for them and keep them in your thoughts and prayers," said Dr. Chris Walker, the owner of the practice.

Dr. Walker saw the idea on Facebook, and now they're a fixture in his office. He says he orders 500 soldiers at a time.

"I think we've been getting them every two and a half to three months."

His patient, Rodney Pennington, is one of many who have taken the soldiers home with them. Pennington is also a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm.

"Every now and then I'll grab an extra one and I might give it to somebody else, either friends or family," he said.

Pennington isn't the only one in his family who understands the importance of little gestures like this.

"My youngest son is a veteran so he and I extra appreciate little things like this."

"We want them to take one home and keep them in their thoughts and prayers," Dr. Walker explained.

He also wants them to be a reminder of what soldiers do for us every day.

"I mean, I get to have the life that I live and I feel like I'm really, really blessed because they actually allow me to live that. Because they protect our way of life, and without them, none of us would have any of this stuff."

Walker talks about the sacrifices servicemen and women make, especially during the holidays.

"As we're opening presents and eating our big turkeys or our prime ribs, you know there's a soldier somewhere in the middle of nowhere that's eating a processed meal so that we can actually have the freedom to have that prime rib."

The soldiers may be tiny, but the message is big.

"That without them we wouldn't have anything."

Dr. Walker says sometimes children will ask their parents if they can take a toy solider, and it's a nice moment to hear the parents tell them what they have to do when they take it.​

