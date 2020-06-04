Time is running out for CSRA residents who want to vote early in primary

Thursday, June 4, 2020

The joint Sioux Falls election and Minnehaha County primary is June 2nd

Voters across the two-state region will head to the polls next week for the Georgia and South Carolina primaries.

But if you want to vote early, there's still some time.

In Georgia, the early voting ends Friday in Richmond and Columbia counties.

In Richmond County, you can cast an early ballot at these locations:

• Municipal building in Augusta (mask required), 535 Telfair St.

• Henry Brigham Recreation Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.

• Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.

• Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road.

In Columbia County, you can vote at Building G-3 at the Columbia County Government Complex, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

In South Carolina, everyone can vote absentee in the primary. You can do that by mail or in person.

In Aiken County, you have until 5 p.m. Monday to visit the county's government center, 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.

