Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which operates the zoo.

The positive test result for the tiger was confirmed by U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory, based in Ames, Iowa.

"We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the society said.

Although they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.

"It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries," the society said.

The four affected tigers live in the zoo’s Tiger Mountain exhibit. One male Amur tiger that also lives at Tiger Mountain has not exhibited any clinical signs, and a Malayan tiger and two Amur tigers at the zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit have also not exhibited any clinical signs.

None of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma or serval are showing any signs of illness.

The society said the cats were infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms.

"Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats," the society said.