Tiger Woods still finds time for Champions Dinner without Masters

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta may not be having the Masters this week, but 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods is still finding a way to celebrate.

As part of the formalities of golf's most cherished and beloved tournament, the previous year's champion is set to host the Champions Dinner before the event begins.

Of course, Woods was to host this year's event and had already come up with a menu.

"Born and raised in Southern California, and with it playing a part of my entire childhood, we'll be having steak and chicken fajitas, plus sushi and sashimi out on the deck. We're still debating milkshakes," Woods said

This mouth-watering menu had us ready to RSVP, but then the coronavirus reared its head.

Every Masters-related event was postponed as a result of the virus.

Still, Woods managed to put together his Champions Dinner with his family earlier this week.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

Woods also talked up his truncated dinner with Golf Digest.

Tiger had exactly what he would've served at Augusta on Tuesday. ��



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/20nen4Nwxx pic.twitter.com/XGNIc6a7Ht — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 9, 2020

The Masters, meanwhile, has been rescheduled for Nov. 9 - 15.

