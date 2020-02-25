Tiger Woods' potential Champions Dinner menu is mouth-watering

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Masters is weeks away, but we're already getting a taste of the local flavor on behalf of 2019 champion Tiger Woods.

The five-time Masters champion is giving a preview of his Masters' Champion's Dinner.

.@TigerWoods previews his fifth Champions Dinner menu.



"Born and raised in Southern California, and with it playing a part of my entire childhood, we'll be having steak and chicken fajitas, plus sushi and sashimi out on the deck. We're still debating milkshakes." pic.twitter.com/7KAIwAfcYP — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 25, 2020

"Born and raised in Southern California, and with it playing a part of my entire childhood, we'll be having steak and chicken fajitas, plus sushi and sashimi out on the deck. We're still debating milkshakes," Woods said.

The 2020 Masters Tournament tees off April 9 and ends April 12.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.