Tiffany & Co. releases $112,000 advent calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
(CNN) -- Tiffany & Co. is a store known for swanky gifts, but this is truly a holiday spectacular.
The jewelry company unveiled its advent calendar leading up to Christmas day, costing a whopping $112,000.
The company says there are only four of the calendars available for purchase, and they will each have 24 pieces of jewelry included.
Anyone interested can contact VeryVeryTiffany@Tiffany.com, but the calendars are only being sold in a few markets.
The following items will be in the box:
- Tiffany T Extra Large Smile Pendant in 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds
- Tiffany T True Narrow Bracelet in 18k Gold
- Tiffany HardWear Link Bracelet in 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds
- Tiffany HardWear Triple Drop Earrings in 18k Gold
- Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Diamond and Tanzanite Flower Drop Earrings in Platinum
- Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Pavé Diamond Flower Pendant in Platinum
- Tiffany Keys Fleur de Lis Key Pendant in Platinum with Diamonds on a Platinum Chain
- Tiffany T Two Hinged Bangle in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds
- Tiffany Victoria® Earrings in Platinum with Diamonds
- Tiffany T Square Bracelet in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds
- Return to Tiffany® Love Bugs Daisy Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold
- Return to Tiffany® Love Bugs Bird Brooch in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold
- Return to Tiffany® Medium Heart Tag Bracelet in 18k Gold
- Color Block Pen and Pencil Set in Brass with Lacquer Finish and Sterling Silver
- Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for Her, 3.0 Ounces
- Tiffany Ampersand Sterling Silver Key Ring
- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Tiffany Box
- Rocking Horse Ornament in Sterling Silver
- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Paper Cup
- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Clothespin
- Jasmine Candle in a Bone China Color Block Vessel
- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Marker with Tiffany Blue® Enamel
- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Harmonica
- Tiffany 1837 Makers 22 mm Square Watch in Stainless Steel with Diamonds
