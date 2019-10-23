Tiffany & Co. releases $112,000 advent calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

(CNN) -- Tiffany & Co. is a store known for swanky gifts, but this is truly a holiday spectacular.

The jewelry company unveiled its advent calendar leading up to Christmas day, costing a whopping $112,000.

The company says there are only four of the calendars available for purchase, and they will each have 24 pieces of jewelry included.

Anyone interested can contact VeryVeryTiffany@Tiffany.com, but the calendars are only being sold in a few markets.

The following items will be in the box:

- Tiffany T Extra Large Smile Pendant in 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds

- Tiffany T True Narrow Bracelet in 18k Gold

- Tiffany HardWear Link Bracelet in 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds

- Tiffany HardWear Triple Drop Earrings in 18k Gold

- Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Diamond and Tanzanite Flower Drop Earrings in Platinum

- Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Pavé Diamond Flower Pendant in Platinum

- Tiffany Keys Fleur de Lis Key Pendant in Platinum with Diamonds on a Platinum Chain

- Tiffany T Two Hinged Bangle in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds

- Tiffany Victoria® Earrings in Platinum with Diamonds

- Tiffany T Square Bracelet in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds

- Return to Tiffany® Love Bugs Daisy Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold

- Return to Tiffany® Love Bugs Bird Brooch in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold

- Return to Tiffany® Medium Heart Tag Bracelet in 18k Gold

- Color Block Pen and Pencil Set in Brass with Lacquer Finish and Sterling Silver

- Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for Her, 3.0 Ounces

- Tiffany Ampersand Sterling Silver Key Ring

- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Tiffany Box

- Rocking Horse Ornament in Sterling Silver

- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Paper Cup

- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Clothespin

- Jasmine Candle in a Bone China Color Block Vessel

- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Marker with Tiffany Blue® Enamel

- Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Harmonica

- Tiffany 1837 Makers 22 mm Square Watch in Stainless Steel with Diamonds

