Tickets on sale Friday for UGA vs. Georgia Southern baseball game at SRP Park

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tickets go on sale Friday for the upcoming baseball game between Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia.

The game will be held on March 4th at SRP Park, the home of the GreenJackets.

This is the third time UGA will play at SRP Park since it was built.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 9:00 a.m. Friday at the SRP Park Box Office. If you choose to buy tickets online, those orders begin at 10:00 a.m.

The pricing is as follows:

Club Seats (Both 1st and 3rd Base)- $25

VIP Loge Box- $20

Premier Box- $20

Batter’s Box- $15

Dugout Reserved/Reserved- $13

General Admission/Standing Room Only- $10

