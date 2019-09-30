Tickets for WWE Live in Augusta on sale this week

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- WWE Live and its superstars are headed to the Garden City.

The first and only WWE event at James Brown Arena in 2019 will take place Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m.

See all of your favorite Superstars including Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, United States Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, King Corbin and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4th, at 10:00 a.m. They're a minimum of $17 and can be bought at the SRP Box Office, by calling (877) 428-4849, or online HERE.

