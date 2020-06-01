Ticket applications open for 2021 Masters golf tournament

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The deadline is June 21 to apply for practice rounds and a limited number of daily tournament tickets for the 2021 Masters golf tournament.

The tickets are sold in advance only after receipt of an online application at tickets.masters.com. Only one application per person or address will be accepted.

All applicants must be 21 or older, and no applications will be accepted through the mail. Applicants are eligible to win only one day.

Practice rounds tickets are valid for one of the three practice round days: Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, and cost $75 each plus any shipping and handling.

Daily tournament tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday cost $115 each plus any appropriate shipping and handling, if applicable.

Daily tournament tickets will be awarded first, and anyone not selected who also applied for practice rounds will then be included in the selection for those tickets. All applicants will be notified in September via email when the selection process is completed.

For more information, call 706-667-6700.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.