Throngs of anxious shoppers fill up newly re-opened Augusta Mall

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It’s clear people did show up to shop at the now re-opening Augusta Mall on Tuesday.

But shoppers were greeted with masks and disinfectant. Mall workers also helped with social distancing efforts.

“I think it was pretty safe,” shopper Linda Wood said.

Further in, safety measures and markers lined areas. There were lines of people, too, with stores limiting it to only a handful of customers inside at a time.

The measures were enough for Wood to come back to the re-opened mall. She wanted something weeks ago and didn’t get to Dillards in time before COVID-19 closed it.

“There was a very few people and that’s what I like,” Wood said. “I came for a special top. I found it and I liked it.”

It was considered a normal Tuesday flow pre-pandemic. But it’s not business as normal with many stores opting out of re-opening.

In operating stores, employees are now dedicated to cleaning after each customer checks-out.

The new safety measures are tempting to people like Justine Hill.

“I have been approached by the security to tell me I could come inside, but I chose to stay outside at least for the time being,” Hill said.

She gets both her exercise and shopping done usually by coming to the mall, but today, outside Macy’s, she ultimately decided against going in.

“Well I know it probably won’t be this month,” Hill said. “Hopefully in June I can get back.”

With elevators now armed with sanitizing bottles, security armed with extra cleaning supplies, and spaces separated or even blocked off for more distance, a trip to the mall felt safe for many shoppers.

“I really thought it was too early, you know, but after it opened I said I would go for one particular thing. I want it, and I would take all the precautions with the masks. To get in to get out, I didn’t shop all day like I normally would,” Wood said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.