Three women from the same family celebrate graduating together

HEPHZIBAH, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One family in Hephzibah has a lot to celebrate as three people in their family are graduating from school this year.

Debra Jefferson got her master's, and her two daughters also graduated. One daughter earned a bachelor's from Brenau University and the other graduated from high school.

All three are studying education so it must run in the family, but this pandemic has put a halt to all of their celebrations unfortunately.

Debra is using this opportunity to teach her daughters about faith.

"We take all things to God, and that's what we do. We leave our disappointments there, we leave our sadness there, and we bring His peace back with us so that we can keep living and that we can be happy, " Debra said.

