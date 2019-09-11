Three suspects charged in South Aiken High School disturbance

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three suspects are charged after a disturbance at South Aiken High School yesterday after afternoon dismissal.

Jalen Jones, 18, is a student at the school. He is charged with disorderly conduct. Reggie Jones, 20, is charged with trespassing. An unnamed 17-year-old juvenile is facing trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disturbing school charges.

Aiken Public Safety investigators believe the 17 year-old and Jalen Jones had a physical altercation near the entrance to the South Aiken High School senior parking lot.

Investigators believe the 17 year-old waited for Jones in a shopping center until dismissal. ADPS says the 17 year-old and several other unidentified suspects confronted Jones as he left the school.

Investigators believe an unidentified person fired one round from a gun. No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the incident.

This is an active investigation and additional charges may come. If anyone has any information on the case, they're asked to call Aiken Public Safety or Midlands Crime Stoppers (888-274-6372).

