Three seemingly forgotten grave markers were found at the Flythe Property, but who do they belong to?

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Seemingly forgotten grave sites have been discovered in North Augusta. Whose are they, and did anyone know they were there?

You may know the Flythe Property in North Augusta. It’s right across the street from our station on Georgia Avenue.

For more than a year, North Augusta planned on putting its new fire station there. But now, Historic North Augusta is looking to buy and develop the land.

So how were those markers discovered?

Well, Historic North Augusta officials were at the property on Thursday getting the property appraised when they walked upon the three markers.

The question we all want to know: who are these people? Well, they aren't really sure yet.

One of them is marked as the wife of Hervey Cleckley, a famous psychiatrist and author from the area.

The other two are recorded as buried in Augusta's Westover Cemetery. Are they connected to Starkey Flythe, the writer who owned the property? It's possible. But local archaeologist Dr. Mark Newell says they're going to find out.

“The only way you can find that out is to clear the area see if there's a burial shaft, which you can see that stain in the soil, and determine if it's a burial,” Newell said. “There could be other burials here, too. We just don't know."

Newell says he was shocked to find the markers. How does no one see them with cars driving by every day?

