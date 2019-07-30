Three people charged with murder in shooting of man found in intersection; fourth sought

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was found in a yard on Monday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Tyasia White, 18, Oceania Snelling, 18, and Devonta Devine, 23, were arrested and charged with the death of Gerald Waldon.

Waldon's body was found with a gunshot wound on Monday morning at the intersection of Walton Acres Drive and Fox Den Road.

A fourth person, Tareke Collins, 18, is also being sought in connection with this case.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved