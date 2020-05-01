Three more dead in area local personal care facilities due to COVID-19

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fourteen deaths have been recorded in area nursing homes and local personal care facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state health officials.

A report from the state Department of Community Health says three people have died recently at Madison Heights in Evans.

Those three residents join three at Sparta Health and Rehabilitation, six at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation, and two at Kentwood Nursing Facility.

Nursing homes and personal care facilities have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

In South Carolina, DHEC has begun to track nursing home deaths related to COVID-19.

