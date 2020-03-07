Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC have confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Georgia.

Officials say one person is from Cobb County. The person recently returned from Italy and is isolated at home. A second person from Fulton County is hospitalized, and a third person from Floyd County is also hospitalized.

Officials are also waiting on tests to come back from a fourth person from Gwinett County.

This makes five confirmed cases in Georgia, with two more from Fulton County confirmed earlier this week.

Gov. Kemp reiterated that the risk to Georgians is low, and he encourages people to be smart when it comes to keeping themselves safe.

