Three men wanted for questioning following hotel death

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men they believe may have information about a suspicious death at Sleep Inn.

Ethan Mahaffey, Brian Granger, and Jason Wheatly are all wanted for questioning only after a suspicious death at Augusta's Sleep Inn on Friday.

No warrants are on file for any of the men.

Anyone who knows where they may be can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.