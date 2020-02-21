Three men arrested in massive drug bust at Augusta hotel

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested three people as part of a drug bust at an Augusta hotel.

Kevin Walker, Bradley Hackley, and Richard Bargeron were arrested at the Executive Inn and Suites at 1238 Gordon Highway at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found 2.27 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.05 pounds of marijuana, 3.73 ounces of heroin, 2.05 ounces of cocaine, 46 oxycodone pills, 28 MDMA pills, 25 alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 63 amphetamine pills, two firearms, $23,889.00, and one vehicle in the room.

One of the two firearms were reported stolen.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.