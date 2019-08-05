Three 'linked, gang-related' shootings are retaliations, according to sheriff

Monday, August 5, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An investigation into three separate shootings continues in Aiken County, but investigators say all three are linked "gang-related retaliations."

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the first shooting occurred Sunday night around 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of Atomic Road and Beech Island Avenue.

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder after her family said they were being followed by a car. The suspects in this case opened fire from that car and left the scene. Deputies say the girl and her family were "innocent victims" who were attacked for no apparent reason.

A short time later around 11:22 p.m., another shooting occurred on Shining Star Lane where someone opened fire at a residence there. No one was wounded in that case.

Then, around 2:26 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to Augusta Road in Warrenville after a woman reported she had been shot in the arm while she was sleeping. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition for emergency surgery. She told deputies she never even saw who shot her.

The sheriff's office is now seeking information on these cases.

"Taking matters in your own hands is not the way to find justice for victims," Sheriff Michael Hunt said in a statement.

If you have any information about these cases, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

