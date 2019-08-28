3 students accused in peeping tom incident at Evans High

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Three students at Evans High School won't face criminal charges, but they will have a disciplinary hearing after a reported peeping tom incident in a school bathroom.

A school employee was in the girls restroom when she says she noticed a male student looking at her from the ceiling. She says she yelled at the student to come down. She then saw three students walk out of the adjacent boys bathroom.

She alerted the principal.

She says she was the only person in the bathroom at the time. No students were there.

The three students she saw walking out of the boys bathroom wrote a statement about what happened. The employee said she didn't want to press any charges, but the students still face punishment from the school.

