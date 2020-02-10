Thousands of recalled newborn infant carriers can break, causing child to fall out

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

(WAFB) - Newborn infant carrier manufacturer Infantino said buckles on about 14,000 of its products can break, causing the baby to fall out.

The recalled Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back, and Up Close Newborn brand carriers were sold at major retailers nationwide and online via Amazon between November of 2019 and December of 2019.

Lot code 2018 0719 of each product is being recalled. Lot code 2018 0619 of the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic brand carrier is also being recalled.

Those codes can be found on the label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

