Thousands gather for art, music, food and fun at Arts in the Heart

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

News 12 at 11

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Art, music and food brings thousands of people to downtown Augusta for the Arts in the Heart festival every year. The arts council says it's always growing too.

"We grew it from a little event in the dirt lot close to the Riverwalk, to three blocks of Broad and the Augusta common," said Brenda Durant, the executive director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

Brenda Durant is one of the coordinators. This is her 21st festival.

"It was the most exciting moment for me to look down Broad to see how grown up we look, how cosmopolitan we looked it was just super exciting for me," Brenda said.

There's something for everybody. Tents stand side by side with jewelry hanging from it, pottery and unique art work to buy.

"I just did a loop of the festival, looked at most of the art booths that were unrolled and I've got to do some shopping," Brenda said.

There's even some fun stations for the kids! You can squeeze your favorite colors to personalize a tie-dye shirt or make your own jewelry with beads. And if you came hungry, you're in luck!

"I always get excited about certain food. We haven't had Spain in a few years, and they are back on the festival site with great paella," Brenda said.

"I like trying all the food," Campbell King said.

Campbell King is just 11-years-old. For a few years now she's displayed her art at the festival.

"I like painting mostly," Campbell said. "A bunch of the paintings are inspired by other people that I've seen here."

It's a festival she comes to with her family every year. She says it's a chance to see the talent in our city.

"Just seeing everything that everyone has done and it's always just so fun," Campbell said.

And lets not forget the entertainment.

"I'm looking forward to hearing Ingrid Woode and the Woode Tribe Orchestra tonight on the global stage."

Brenda says it's a festival they work on year-round to make it worth while. She says the goal is to catch people's eye.

"We are a real city with a really strong arts community and a super fun downtown to be in." Brenda said. "Look what we have, come and move here."