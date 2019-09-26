Thomson vs. Grovetown football game cancelled following fatal crash involving THS students

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown High School's junior varsity football game against Thomson High School has been canceled for Thursday night.

This comes after multiple Thomson students were killed in a crash early Thursday.

Grovetown's football program posted a condolence message saying the following:

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of today's JV game versus Thomson. Our hearts and prayers are with the Thomson community and the family involved in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of several students!​"

