Thomson event brings in Olympic riders for the weekend

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a big weekend in Thomson as equestrians from all over the world compete in hopes of being selected to represent the USA in the Olympics for the equestrian triathlon.

Three day eventing and Pine Creek Farm in Thomson is starting off the season.

"We have quite a few famous riders competing, basically to earn points hoping to be in the Olympics later on this year,” the Wilson family, who owns Pine Top Farm, said.

The Wilson family has owned the farm since the 1700’s and hosted trials for Olympic riders for years.

“They love coming here because it’s got such a presence,” Wilson said.

One of those riders is six time Olympian Phillip Dutton.

“I've been to six Olympics and obviously this year is another Olympic year, which adds a little more excitement to everybody’s competition,” Dutton said.

Dutton is here to start out the season and get his horses prepared for the big competition.

"Every rider and every horse will go about it a different way,” Dutton said. “Some want to go fast and really practice their galloping and their bravery on cross country, and others are doing it a bit quieter and educating their horses so everybody's got a different plan going in."

But Dutton says Thomson is the perfect place to do it.

“This is ideal horse country,” Dutton said.

And it’s all got to do with so many willing to help.

"I'd like to give a shout out to all of our volunteers because we could not put this on without of our volunteers,” Dutton said.

The Wilson family says anyone is welcome to come to the free events, and it’s all going on this weekend.

