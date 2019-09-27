Thomson community quiet and somber, but resolute in wanting to help family of three teens killed in crash

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Thomson community remains quiet and somber following the deaths of three teens in an accident Thursday morning.

This is a close knit community where everybody knows everybody.

But black and white ribbons serve as reminders that the Daniel and Dinger families have an army of people behind them.

The people at a local flower shop we spoke to say no one can deny the love and support this community has for one another.

The flags at Thomson High School and Thomson-McDuffie Middle School are half-staff today.

All over town, people are asking what they can do to help this well-known family. One of those people is Cindy Luke, the aunt of Ashley Reed and great-aunt of Summer Matherly -- who lost their lives in another car accident just a few months ago.

Luke says Daniel was a major support to her during her difficult time. Now the tables have turned.

“Tasha’s faith in the Lord,” Luke said. “Her family, their faith in the Lord is what's going to be the silver lining in all of this.”

Luke says she went to the hospital yesterday as soon as she heard the news. When she got there, she said there was an enormous amount of support for Daniel’s husband and her oldest son who was not in the car.

It’s just a testament to the community where people drop everything to help a neighbor in need.

