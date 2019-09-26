Thomson community looks to come together to support family after fatal accident

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- People in Thomson are pulling together after the deaths of two teenagers on Thursday morning.

We were told by a local church that a youth pastor had accompanied some students to Augusta University Medical Center to show support for one of the other people critically injured in that crash: 16-year-old Bryson Dinger.

Dinger's mother, Tasha Daniel, is also in critical condition but at Doctor's Hospital.

The Dingers are well-known members of the community, according to community members we spoke to -- like Peggy Carter.

Daniel cuts Carter's hair every week for the past 12 years.

"I enjoyed her so much," Carter said. "We just had a lot of fun."

Dan Patel owns a gas station right next to Thomson High School and Thomson-McDuffie Middle School.

"As soon as we heard about it, I'm like, 'Oh, my God. It's unreal,'" Patel said.

He meets a lot of kids and their parents, including Daniel and her kids.

"Everyone is talking about it," Patel said. "Everybody's sad around here, and, I mean, of course. It's just so horrible."

Like so many other parents, Patel said he can only imagine if this happened to his family.

"We do have a 15-year-old, so we know hot it could be or how we feel," Patel said.

The community is no stranger to tragedy. Now, they'll come together to pray for another family who needs all the strength they can get.

