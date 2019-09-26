Thomson community gathers to remember victims of fatal crash

Thursday, September 26, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many members of the Thomson community gathered at New Hope Church to remember and pray for the Dinger family after a fatal car accident on Thursday.

Bella Dinger, 12, and Bostyn Dinger, 14, were killed in the accident on their way to school. Their brother Bryson, who turned 16 on Thursday, and mom, Tasha, are in critical condition. Bryson is at University Hospital, and Tasha is at Doctor's Hospital.

While they spent the night apart, the Thomson community came together at New Hope Baptist Church. It was an evening full of hugs, tears and prayer for a beloved family in the community.

"She was texting me this morning," said Addison Grzybowski, Bella's best friend. "She usually texts me that she's at school already as soon as they're pulling in, and I never got that text."

That's because the Dingers never made it to school. Addison said she heard about the crash, and found out it was the Dingers after a text from her mom.

"I was in school and my mom texted me. She said something like 'call her please, is Bella at school?'" Addison recalls. "That's when I realized the crash this morning was most likely her."

Addison and her friend Abigail Chavis stood with their arms around each other after spending about a half hour praying with the community. They've known Bella for most of their lives.

"Me and her have been best friends pretty much my whole life," said Addison. "She's just always been there for me through everything."

"Me and Bella have been friends, I wanna say, since kindergarten," said Abigail. "Been through thick and thin every day."

On Thursday, they gathered with a community, grieving the loss of their friend.

Derrian Martin, 19, is a student at Augusta University. He knows the Dinger family well, and said they're a good, Christian family. He couldn't believe it when he heard the news.

"As soon as I heard that news I actually broke down," he said. "I got on my knees, started praying, and said, 'This can't be the Dinger family. This can't be the Dinger family.'"

He said the family is a beloved piece of the community.

"It's just something about the family that really drove everyone together," he said.

The girls said this community is always there for each other. As they stood, they reflected on their favorite memories of their late friend. For Abigail, it was sitting together in a tree counting the caterpillars around them. For Addison, it was sharing a rubber duck they had found on the ground. They alternated weeks taking care of it, coming up with new stories about it as they went along.

Addison's mom, Melissa, said Bella was like like one of her own children. She said Bella was just over her house a few days ago.

"She hugged me and told me she loved me and I was like her second mom before she left," Melissa said. "Those are the last words Bella spoke to be and it will be forever in my heart."

The girls know their friend will never be forgotten.

"Bella was such an amazing person, and she did not deserve what she got," Abigail said. "But someone told me that God only takes his strongest soldiers because God needs an army. Bella was so strong and I understand why God needed her."

