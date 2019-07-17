Thomson community stands together after tragic loss of mother and daughter in fiery crash

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It should have been a fun day at the water park but a 13-year-old, her mom, and 4 other teen girls never made it there.

Now the Thomson community is grieving after 13-year-old Summer Matherly and her mother, Ashley Reed were killed in a fiery crash.

Reed was driving her daughter and 4 other teens to the water park when her SUV collided with a tractor-trailer, killing her and her daughter, and leaving the other 4 teens injured.

Those News 12 spoke with today say the community is stunned and heartbroken right now. We spoke to a family friend who says this community is standing together.

The coroner says a ruptured fuel tank made this crash with an 18-wheeler even worse.

"I know that just knowing the community of McDuffie County. Everyone's in prayer," said Saundra Maxwell, a family friend.

Family and friends joined together both inside and outside the church walls as many mourn the loss of 13-year-old Summer Matherly and her mother.

Saundra Maxwell has known the Matherly family for 30 years.

"They have really strong faith, firm foundation in Christianity, and like, like so many Thomsonians have, and that's why we pull together in a time of need like this," said Maxwell.

Summer's mom was taking her two daughters and three other teens to a water park near Warner Robins, a friend tells News 12. Trinity Fredericks and Chloe Matherly are both in critical condition. Emily Law is in serious condition. Somer Riley Reed is in fair condition.

Trinity's aunt said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon that her niece's surgery went well.

"Hopefully that they will pull through this and recover and it's gonna take time, not only physically, but mentally, it's a lot of stress," said Maxwell.

Right now across McDuffie County, everyone is standing together.

"We count on each other. That's what this community's all about," said Maxwell.

The coroner did confirm to News 12 tonight that the crash ruptured the gas tank on the SUV, catching both the SUV and the tractor-trailer on fire. He said they sent toxicology reports in and are still waiting on results.

