Thomson community comes together for vigil held for teen killed in crash

Thursday, July 18, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Thomson is finding strength by coming together tonight for a vigil held for a mother and daughter who were killed in a crash on Monday.

Nearly 200 people gathered at Thomson McDuffie Middle School to remember Summer Matherly. Candles lit the dark just like summers smile lit up a room.

The vigil started off with a prayer and song. They then opened the floor to anyone who wanted to share their memories of summer.

“She would always cheer me up and I knew I could call on her if I needed anything,” said Cindy Luke.

Cindy Luke, Summers great aunt, said she wants her family to be remembered for the people they were.

“Fun-loving, care freeing,” said Luke.

She said Summer and her mom were always there for her through a number of family tragedies.

There were so many emotions tonight, but none of them outshined the love. The message was clear. Summer is remembered.

Cindy Luke also encouraged the community to come together for the girls in the hospital just as they did for Summer.

